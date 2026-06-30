Constellation Brands Reports Better-Than-Expected Q1: Details

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Constellation Brands Q1 Details

Constellation Brands reported quarterly earnings of $3.43 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $3.21 by 6.85%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $2.43 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.39 billion.

“I see significant runway to continue growing our leading brands with an even greater emphasis on

understanding consumer occasions and relevance — increasingly looking at our business through the lens of when, where and why consumers are choosing our brands,” said CEO Nicholas Fink.

“I believe Modelo Especial continues to have a significant opportunity ahead of it, supported by both distribution expansion and relatively low unaided awareness for a brand of its scale. With Corona Extra, we are focused on driving excitement and engagement with one of the highest brand equity and most loved brands in the industry,” Fink added.

Looking Ahead

Constellation Brands affirmed its fiscal year adjusted EPS guidance of $11.20 to $11.90, versus the $11.75 analyst estimate.

STZ Stock Price Activity: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Constellation Brands stock was up 2.09% to $142 in Tuesday’s extended trading.

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