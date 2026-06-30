AeroVironment's 'Crushing' Earnings Spark Drone 'Super Cycle' Talk: Stocks And ETFs To Watch

Investors Focus On The Next Big Story

Investor Shay Boloor said AeroVironment “absolutely crushed” its earnings and described the company as “one of the clearest plays on modern drone warfare,” citing growing demand for expendable drones and loitering munitions.

Market commentator The Analyst on X said the earnings signaled that the “drone defense super-cycle has arrived,” with governments increasingly prioritizing autonomous systems, loitering munitions and counter-UAS capabilities in defense spending.

Drone Stocks To Watch

In extended trading on Monday, Red Cat rose 3% following AeroVironment’s earnings report. Ondas gained 1.75%, while Unusual Machines and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions advanced 2.86% and 3.48%, respectively.

ETF Exposure

The Defiance Drone and Modern Warfare ETF (NYSE:JEDI) provides exposure to drone and modern warfare companies, charges a 0.69% expense ratio, and has gained 10.87% so far this year and 9.64% over the past year.

‘A History Of Guiding Conservatively’

The company guided for fiscal 2027 revenue of approximately $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion versus estimates of $2.19 billion, and adjusted EPS of $3.02 to $3.34 versus estimates of $3.98.

Future Fund Managing Partner Gary Black said AeroVironment has “a history of guiding conservatively at the beginning of the fiscal year,” after the company’s fiscal 2027 guidance came in below Wall Street expectations.

Price Action: After closing, AVAV rose 0.76% to $139 on Monday and soared 20.86% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate AVAV has a Momentum score in the 2nd percentile, and a negative price trend across the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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