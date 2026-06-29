Concentrix Stock Crashes After Q2 Earnings Print — Here's Why

Here’s a look at the details inside the report.

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Concentrix Q2 Details

Concentrix reported quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.64, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $2.46 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion by 0.44%.

“Our second quarter marked an acceleration in many areas in the evolution of our business,” said Chris Caldwell, CEO of Concentrix.

“Our blended AI and services approach is delivering value to clients by lowering their costs and increasing their revenue, helping us differentiate ourselves in the marketplace,” Caldwell added.

Looking Ahead

Concentrix lowered its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to between $10.83 and $11.18, versus the $11.97 analyst estimate, and lowered its revenue outlook to $9.93 billion to $10.03 billion, versus the $10.14 billion estimate.

CNXC Stock Price Activity: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Concentrix stock was down 24.02% to $19.17 in Monday’s extended trading.

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