AeroVironment Delivers Q4 Double Beat, Shares Surge

AeroVironment stock is showing upward movement. What’s pushing AVAV stock higher?

AeroVironment Q4 Highlights

AeroVironment reported fourth-quarter revenue of $641.62 million, beating estimates of $558.81 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The drone maker reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.46 per share.

"Fiscal 2026 marked a transformational year for AV, which included the completion of our largest acquisition, meaningful investments toward diversifying our portfolio in critical areas aligned to our customers’ highest priorities, and the strongest financial performance in our history," said Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and CEO of AeroVironment.

Total revenue was up 133% year-over-year, reflecting higher product sales of $256.7 million and higher service revenue of $109.8 million. The company said it had a funded backlog of $1.2 billion as of April 30.

AeroVironment guided for fiscal 2027 revenue of approximately $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion, versus estimates of $2.19 billion. The company anticipates fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings of $3.02 to $3.34 per share versus estimates of $3.98 per share.

"We remain focused on executing with excellence and strengthening our supply chain to accelerate the commercialization of our platforms,” Nawabi said.

AeroVironment executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 4:30 p.m. ET

AVAV Shares Rise After The Close

AVAV Price Action: AeroVironment shares were up 15.12% in after-hours Monday, trading at $160.02 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.

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