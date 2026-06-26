Why Is Apogee Enterprises Stock Soaring Friday?

Q1 Earnings Top Expectations

Adjusted diluted earnings came in at 57 cents per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Net sales totaled $342.7 million, ahead of the $333.8 million estimate.

Revenue declined 1.1% from a year earlier due to lower sales volume. However, favorable pricing and product mix partly offset the decline. GAAP diluted earnings were 54 cents per share, compared with a loss of 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Net earnings increased to $11.5 million from a loss of $2.7 million a year earlier. Operating income rose to $18.8 million from $6.9 million, while operating margin expanded to 5.5% from 2.0%.

Gross margin improved 20 basis points to 21.9%, supported by pricing actions, productivity gains, Project Fortify 2 cost savings and a favorable product mix.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 6.6% to $32.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin narrowed to 9.4% from 9.9%, reflecting higher material and freight costs along with lower volume.

Segment Results

Architectural Metals revenue declined 4.8% year over year to $122.4 million. However, adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 11.2% from 7.3%.

Architectural Services revenue increased 8.2% to $115.2 million on higher volume. The segment’s backlog grew to $734.5 million from $682.9 million at the end of fiscal 2026.

Performance Surfaces revenue rose 4.9% to $44.3 million, although adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 14.8% from 18.8%.

Architectural Glass revenue fell 7.6% to $67.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to 8.7% from 18.3%.

Cash Flow, Outlook And Kalwall Acquisition

Operating cash flow totaled $7.4 million, compared with cash used in operations of $19.8 million a year earlier. Apogee ended the quarter with $26.4 million in cash and $237.4 million of long-term debt.

The company affirmed its fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.70 to $3.25, compared with the consensus estimate of $2.86. It also maintained its sales forecast of $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion, in line with the analyst estimate of $1.406 billion.

Management said the pending acquisition of Kalwall remains on track to close in early July.

“Our results for the quarter reflect solid execution as our team effectively navigated a dynamic operating environment,” Executive Chair and CEO Donald Nolan said.

APOG Price Action: Apogee Enterprises shares were trading up 9.44% at $46.49 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock