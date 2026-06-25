Commercial Metals Gains As Profit Rises And Fourth-Quarter EBITDA Outlook Improves

Adjusted EPS of $1.73 missed the $1.77 analyst estimate, while sales of $2.483 billion beat the $2.411 billion estimate.

Profit Rises As Margins Expand

Net earnings were $173 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, up from $83.1 million, or 73 cents per diluted share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $193.0 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, up from 70 cents a year earlier.

Net sales rose 22.9% from $2.02 billion a year earlier. Consolidated core EBITDA increased 78.6% to $353.6 million.

Core EBITDA margin expanded 440 basis points to 14.2%, supported by stronger metal margins, acquisitions, and Europe Steel gains.

Commercial Metals CEO Peter Matt said in a prepared statement that the company grew Core EBITDA, and made meaningful progress deleveraging its balance sheet.

Steel, Precast Units Drive Growth

North America Steel Group’s adjusted EBITDA rose 41% to $253.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 14.2% from 11.5%.

Metal margins increased $111 per ton. Finished goods shipments fell 1.7% on planned downtime, weather disruptions and a focus on value over volume.

Construction Solutions Group’s net sales doubled to $394.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 138.1% to $97.4 million, and margin increased 400 basis points to 24.7%.

Recent precast acquisitions contributed $175.7 million of revenue and $52.9 million of adjusted EBITDA.

Europe Steel Group’s adjusted EBITDA rose to $34.7 million from $3.6 million. The gain was helped by improved market conditions and a $20.4 million CO₂ credit.

Margin expanded to 11.9% from 1.5%, while total steel shipments rose 41.2% sequentially.

Cash Flow Supports Deleveraging

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $563.2 million, with available liquidity of nearly $1.8 billion. Long-term debt stood at $3.31 billion, and net leverage adjusted for acquisitions ended the quarter at 2.1x.

CMC repurchased 283,335 shares for $18.9 million and declared a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share.

Fourth-Quarter EBITDA Seen Higher

For the fourth quarter, CMC expects core EBITDA to increase sequentially.

The outlook is driven by healthy domestic demand, strong backlogs, and stronger North America Steel Group adjusted EBITDA. The company also expects mid-teens adjusted EBITDA growth in the Construction Solutions Group.

CMC said improved EU trade measures effective July 1, 2026, CBAM, and higher infrastructure spending are expected to support Europe Steel Group’s operating and margin environment.

CMC Stock Price Activity: Commercial Metals shares were up 3.34% at $73.66 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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