Is Micron Still Cheap Post-Earnings? How $100 Billion In Contracts Is Making Cyclical Skeptics 'Offsides'

The Commentary Leading the Charge

Tech investors are completely reassessing Micron’s valuation. Gary Black pointed out that despite the stock’s pre-market spike, the shares are “still cheap,” trading at just 9x a 2027 adjusted EPS of $135.

Futurum Equities’ Shay Boloor echoed this sentiment, stating that the massive $100 billion contract shift means the traditional “cyclical commodity label” is now totally “offsides.” Boloor emphasized that customers are effectively absorbing the downside cyclical risk.

Deepwater Asset Management’s Gene Munster added that hyperscaler demand shows “no end in sight,” predicting their capex growth could hit 40% to 60% next year—crushing the Street’s 22% expectation.

Munster noted that Micron extending its supply tightness warning to “beyond 2027” proves the industry simply cannot keep up with AI infrastructure needs.

The $100 Billion Contract Shift

The catalyst for this rerating is 16 new Strategic Customer Agreements. These multi-year, take-or-pay contracts lock in roughly $100 billion in cumulative revenue.

By agreeing to minimum contract pricing and upfront cash deposits, buyers are ensuring supply assurance for AI workloads. This structural shift guarantees gross margins “well above” previous peaks, fundamentally altering Micron’s historical boom-and-bust narrative.

Shattering Earnings Expectations

This strategic evolution was paired with a massive fiscal third-quarter beat. Micron reported $41.5 billion in revenue and an elite 84.9% gross margin.

How Has MU Performed In 2026?

MU shares have risen by 267.37% year-to-date, and 39.62% over the last month; additionally, it has surged 719.72% over the year. It closed 0.31% lower at $1,048.51 apiece on Wednesday, and it was higher by 17.70% in premarket on Thursday.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MU maintains a strong price trend across the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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