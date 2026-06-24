Guidance Overshadows Earnings Beat

Paychex posted adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, ahead of analyst estimates of $1.30 per share. Revenue increased 12% year over year to $1.61 billion, exceeding expectations of $1.60 billion.

GAAP diluted earnings per share rose 43% to $1.17, while net income climbed 41% to $420.6 million.

Despite the stronger-than-expected quarter, investors focused on the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Paychex forecast revenue of $6.84 billion to $6.90 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $6.87 billion.

The company forecast adjusted earnings per share of $5.90 to $6.01 for the year. The lower end of the guidance range matches the consensus analyst estimate.

Management Solutions Drives Growth

Management Solutions revenue increased 14% to $1.18 billion, supported by higher product penetration, growth in HR Solutions worksite employees and pricing gains.

The company also benefited from its acquisition of Paycor, whose larger client base contributed roughly 8 percentage points to Management Solutions revenue growth.

Margins Expand, Shareholder Returns Remain Strong

Operating income rose 40% to $604.7 million, while adjusted operating income increased 17% to $675.8 million.

Operating margin expanded to 37.7% from 30.2% a year earlier. Adjusted operating margin improved to 42.1% from 40.4%.

During fiscal 2026, Paychex returned $2.2 billion to shareholders through $1.6 billion in dividends and $611 million in share repurchases.

The company ended the year with $1.2 billion in cash, restricted cash and corporate investments, and $4.6 billion in total borrowings.

Fiscal 2027 Outlook And AI Initiatives

Paychex expects fiscal 2027 revenue growth of 5% to 6%, an adjusted operating margin of about 44% and an effective tax rate near 24%.

On the earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Bob Schrader said guidance assumes flat employment levels, a stable macroeconomic environment and no additional Federal Reserve rate changes. He noted the company exited fiscal 2026 with organic growth approaching double the rate recorded at the end of fiscal 2025.

Chief Executive Officer John Gibson said bookings strengthened throughout the year, with fourth-quarter bookings surpassing third-quarter levels, which management previously described as the strongest quarter in 13 years.

The company also said it exceeded its fiscal 2026 Paycor synergy goals, generating more than $100 million in cost synergies. Revenue synergies contributed more than 50 basis points to growth.

Paychex recently launched WISE, its AI-powered intelligence engine, across its HCM platforms and internal operations. Gibson said the company is already generating revenue from WISE-related reporting enhancements and has about 10,000 customers participating in a soft launch of its intelligence timekeeping product.

"We finished fiscal 2026 with strong momentum, delivering double-digit revenue and earnings growth while accelerating organic revenue growth throughout the year," Gibson said.

PAYX Price Action: Paychex shares were down 2.11% at $98.60 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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