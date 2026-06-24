How FedEx Turned Tariff Turbulence Into A Double-Digit Export Growth Story

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) neutralized intensifying pressures from global trade policy changes by reallocating its internal network to optimize international shipping profitability.

Despite mounting tariff friction, the logistics titan reported robust fourth-quarter earnings by actively leaning into high-yielding commercial segments and adjusting its cargo lanes.

Mitigating The Tariff Environment

To counter global trade disruptions, FedEx quickly adapted its large supply chain. CEO Raj Subramaniam revealed that the company’s full-year performance succeeded “despite several significant headwinds, particularly global trade policy changes.”

Rather than retreating from volatile trade corridors, the carrier flexed its air and ground capacity. Chief Customer Officer Bri Kureri noted that the company “supported changing trade patterns by flexing our network, enabling double-digit international export revenue growth on the Asia Europe lane.”

Consequently, international export package yields surged 10%, driven primarily by core base price increases over volatile fuel surcharges.

Unleashing The Tricolor Strategy

The primary operational driver behind FedEx’s resilience is its newly implemented structural overhaul. “Our transformation plans remain on track across the globe, supported by our Tricolor strategy,” Subramaniam stated during the earnings call.

This specialized framework prioritizes premium, high-value cargo while intentionally shedding low-margin domestic volume. This pivot has paid off significantly in the international heavy freight sector.

Kureri highlighted that FedEx continues “to win share in the international export freight market enabled by Tricolor, with average daily pounds up 12% year over year.”

Financial Outcomes And Outlook

This targeted execution allowed FedEx to deliver fourth-quarter revenue of $25 billion. While the company’s shares initially slipped nearly 7% in after-hours trading due to technicalities surrounding a shift to a calendar-year reporting cycle, management emphasized long-term financial health.

Capital expenditure dropped to a historic low of 4% of revenue. Transitioning forward, FedEx projected calendar year 2026 adjusted earnings between $16.90 and $18.10 per share, projecting a strong 20% adjusted EPS growth.

How Has FDX Performed In 2026?

Shares of FDX have advanced by 36.29% year-to-date. It closed 3.51% lower at $317.24 apiece on Tuesday, and fell 6.13% in overnight trading.

Over the last month, FDX stock was down 0.13%, and it rose 33.36% over the last six months; the stock was 71.75% higher over the year. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that FDX maintains a weak price trend in the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term with a poor growth score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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