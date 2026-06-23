Cerebras Stock Slips After Its First Earnings Print — Here's Why

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Cerebras Q1 Details

Cerebras Systems reported quarterly losses of four cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate for a loss of 16 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $193.41 million, which beat the Street estimate of $181.59 million by 6.5%.

Cerebras reported the following core (Non-GAAP) first-quarter figures:

Core total revenue of $191.3 million, up 12% sequentially and up 92% year-over-year.

Core hardware revenue of $111.6 million, up 60% year-over-year.

Core cloud and other services revenue of $79.8 million, up 167% year-over-year.

Core gross margin of 47%

Core hardware gross margins of 42%

Core cloud and other services gross margins of 53%

“This was an outstanding start to 2026 for Cerebras. And we are proud of our achievements," said Andrew Feldman, Cerebras CEO.

"AI has moved from being a novelty to being useful and productive. Cerebras’ wafer-scale technology delivers the fastest AI in the world,” Feldman added.

Looking Ahead

Cerebras System expects fiscal year core revenue of $855 million to $865 million, up 69% year-over-year at the midpoint and core gross margin in the range of 38% to 41%.

CBRS Stock Price Activity: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Cerebras stock was down 7.37% to $210 in Tuesday’s extended trading.

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