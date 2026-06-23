FedEx Stock Slips On Q4 Results (CORRECTED)

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to remove a comparison between FedEx’s guidance and analyst estimates. The company’s board approved a change to its fiscal year, which makes the figures incompatible.

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FedEx Q4 Highlights

FedEx delivered fourth-quarter revenue of $25 billion, beating analyst estimates of $24.04 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company posted adjusted earnings of $6.31 per share, beating estimates of $5.96 per share.

Federal Express segment operating results improved during the quarter, driven by increased U.S. domestic and International Priority package yields, continued cost savings from transformation initiatives and higher U.S. domestic and international export package volume.

The company said it completed its spin-off of FedEx Freight on June 1. FedEx Freight will host a call to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

“Our profitable growth strategy is working. We are building momentum across our global industrial network, driving structural improvements and winning in high-value growth markets,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx.

“With the successful spin-off of FedEx Freight, we are entering this next chapter positioned to grow while further optimizing our network, lowering our cost to serve, creating meaningful long-term value, and driving robust free cash flow.”

FedEx ended the period with $13.3 billion in total cash and cash equivalents. The company noted that it intends to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of shares opportunistically throughout the rest of the calendar year 2026.

FedEx expects revenue growth of 11% year-over-year for calendar year 2026. The company also guided for calendar year 2026 adjusted earnings in the range of $16.90 to $18.10 per share.

In January 2025, the FedEx board approved a change in the company’s fiscal year end from May 31 to Dec. 31. The fiscal year change became effective for the period beginning June 1.

FedEx executives will discuss the quarter on an earnings call set for 5:30 p.m. ET.

FDX Shares Move Lower After The Close

FDX Price Action: FedEx shares were down 5.12% in after-hours on Tuesday, trading at $300.99 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

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