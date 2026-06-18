Accenture Stock Crashes To 52-Week Low On Weak Outlook, Fed Jitters

The stock came under pressure as investors focused on the company’s softer guidance, a hawkish Federal Reserve stance that has pressured IT stocks, and its planned $4.18 billion cybersecurity acquisition spree.

Accenture Third-Quarter Earnings

Accenture reported third-quarter earnings of $3.80 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $3.69. Revenue rose 6% year over year in U.S. dollars, or 3% in local currency, to $18.72 billion, slightly below the consensus estimate of $18.75 billion.

Segment Performance

Consulting revenue increased 4% in U.S. dollars, or 1% in local currency, to $9.33 billion. Managed Services revenue climbed 8% in U.S. dollars, or 5% in local currency, to $9.39 billion.

Among industry groups, Products revenue rose 6% to $5.67 billion. Health & Public Service revenue increased 2% to $3.85 billion. Financial Services revenue grew 6% to $3.49 billion. Resources revenue advanced 3% to $2.50 billion. Communications, Media & Technology posted the strongest growth, with revenue rising 10% to $3.22 billion.

Bookings, Cash Flow And Shareholder Returns

New bookings totaled $19.32 billion, down 2% in U.S. dollars from a year earlier. Consulting bookings were $10.26 billion, while Managed Services bookings reached $9.06 billion.

Operating margin expanded 20 basis points to 17.0%. Accenture ended the quarter with $10.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and generated $3.60 billion in free cash flow.

The company returned $2.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter, including the buyback of 6 million shares. About $3.2 billion remained under its repurchase authorization as of May 31.

Cybersecurity Acquisition Strategy

Separately, Accenture agreed to acquire a majority stake in Dragos and all of runZero and NetRise for a combined enterprise value of about $4.175 billion.

The company said the acquisitions will strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities for critical infrastructure, including power grids, pipelines, manufacturing facilities and data centers.

Updated Fiscal 2026 Outlook

For fiscal 2026, Accenture narrowed its revenue guidance to $71.763 billion to $72.460 billion from its previous range of $71.763 billion to $73.157 billion. The updated outlook fell below analysts’ estimate of $74.006 billion.

The company increased its adjusted earnings forecast to $13.78 to $13.90 per share from $13.65 to $13.90. Analysts expect adjusted earnings of $13.85 per share.

Accenture also increased its expected fiscal 2026 capital return to at least $9.5 billion, up from its previous forecast of at least $9.3 billion.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $17.75 billion to $18.40 billion, compared with analysts’ estimate of $18.47 billion.

Accenture Price Action

ACN Price Action: Accenture shares were down 16.81% at $129.79 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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