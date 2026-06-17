Smith & Wesson Stock Shoots Higher After Q4 Earnings — Here's Why

Here's a look at the details inside the report.

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Smith & Wesson Q4 Details

Smith & Wesson reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 23 cents by 56.52%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $178.39 million, which beat the Street estimate of $155.27 million and was up from $140.8 million in the same period last year.

“Our excellent fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026 results showcase our team's remarkable execution on our strategic priorities and the enduring power of our iconic brand,” said CEO Mark Smith.

“We delivered strong results across every dimension of our business — from revenue to profitability, and from cash flow to debt reduction,” Smith added.

SWBI Stock Price Activity: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Smith & Wesson stock was up 14.71% to $15.75 in Wednesday's extended trading.

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