Why Is Jerash Holdings Stock Gaining Tuesday?

Fourth-Quarter Results Beat Expectations
Jerash reported fourth-quarter earnings of 12 cents per share, compared with the analyst consensus estimate for a loss of 1 cent.
Revenue rose to $42.9 million from $29.3 million a year earlier, exceeding the consensus estimate of $36.2 million.
The company manufactures customized sportswear and outerwear for major U.S. retailers, including Walmart Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp.
Full-Year Revenue Reaches Record
For fiscal 2026, revenue increased 14% to a record $166.3 million from $145.8 million a year earlier.
Gross margin improved to 16.1% from 15.3%, while operating income more than quadrupled to $6.3 million from $1.4 million.
Net income was $3.6 million, or 27 cents per diluted share, compared with a net loss of approximately $840,000, or 7 cents per share, in fiscal 2025.
Outlook
For the first quarter 2027, Jerash expects revenue between $47.52 million and $48.31 million. The forecast exceeded the analyst consensus estimate of $42.3 million.
The company expects first-quarter gross margin of approximately 15% to 17%.
Chairman and CEO Sam Choi said production facilities are fully booked through December 2026. He added that the company expects to expand manufacturing capacity by about 15% by the end of calendar 2026 and complete additional expansion by mid-2027, increasing capacity by another 20% to 25%.
JRSH Price Action: Jerash shares were up 12.53% at $4.22 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.