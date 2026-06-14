Elon Musk believes SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) could generate about $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030, a forecast that would place the newly public company among the largest businesses in history just days after its blockbuster stock market debut.

“I think SpaceX might be able to reach approximately $1T revenue in 2030,” Musk predicted in a post on X Sunday.

More Than A Rocket Company

Betting On Musk

Musk’s latest projection joins a long list of ambitious forecasts that initially drew skepticism before becoming central to his companies’ growth stories.

From reusable rockets and mass-market electric vehicles to satellite internet, several of Musk’s most ambitious goals were dismissed as unrealistic by critics. Analysts at Morningstar argued that the company was increasingly overvalued.

Supporters argue that track record gives investors reason to take SpaceX’s trillion-dollar ambitions seriously, even if the timeline remains uncertain.

Investors Are Already Buying The Dream

SpaceX’s first day of trading showed that investors are willing to look well beyond the company’s current financials and bet on Musk’s long-term vision for the space economy.

After pricing its IPO at $135 per share, SpaceX opened 11% higher at $150, surged to an intraday high of $176.52 and finished its debut session at $160.95, a gain of nearly 19%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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