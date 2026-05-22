What's Going On With Lichen China Shares On Friday?

Last month, the company reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, revealing a significant drop in revenue.

Lichen International Limited reported a revenue decrease of approximately $19.96 million, or 40.89%, to about $24.52 million for the fiscal year 2025, compared to $41.48 million in 2024.

The company’s net loss surged by approximately $15.67 million, or 256.00%, reaching about $21.79 million, primarily due to intense price competition in the consulting sector.

Mr. Ya Li, Chairman of Lichen International, said that the company faced “an increasingly fierce market competition landscape: a large number of traditional small-scale financial consulting firms focusing on bookkeeping have entered the market with low-price strategies, directly leading to the continuous deterioration of the industry’s competitive environment.”

”Meanwhile, affected by the macroeconomic downturn, customers’ payment capacity and willingness have both significantly weakened, further resulting in a decline in the Company’s average customer price.” added Mr. Li.

Company Context

Lichen International Ltd is a financial and taxation service provider in China. The company offers a variety of services, including financial and taxation solution services, education support services, and software and maintenance services under its Lichen brand.

This company is significant as it operates in a competitive landscape, facing challenges from traditional financial consulting firms that have entered the market with aggressive pricing strategies. The recent financial results highlight the need for Lichen to adapt its business model and enhance its brand presence to maintain competitiveness.

LICN Stock Price Activity: Lichen International shares were down 3.45% at $0.84 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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