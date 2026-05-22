Walmart Eats $175 Million Fuel Cost Hit To Protect Shoppers—Now It's Warning Of Inflation Ahead

Playing Offense On Prices

CFO John David Rainey revealed the retail giant absorbed 250 basis points of operating income growth due to higher-than-planned fuel costs across its global fulfillment network.

Rather than immediately passing these logistical expenses onto cash-strapped consumers, Walmart deliberately chose to “play offense” to secure long-term “share gains” despite the “short term” profit pressure.

“We’re confident this was the right approach to reinforce customer trust,” Rainey stated during Thursday’s earnings call. The strategy appears to be working, as Walmart U.S. experienced its strongest transaction growth in six quarters.

Looming Q2 Inflation Warning

Despite this proactive absorption, the retailer’s price shield has its limits. While Every Day Low Price remains core to its operational identity, Rainey issued a stark caution regarding the coming months.

“If the current elevated cost environment persists, we’d expect somewhat higher retail price inflation in Q2 and the second half of the year,” Rainey warned. This signals that shoppers may soon feel the downstream effects of global energy shocks directly at the register.

The ‘Single Best’ Return

For now, Walmart continues to lean heavily into value. CEO John Furner noted that consumers are feeling pressure and actively looking to the retailer for relief.

To assist, Walmart has aggressively expanded its discount program, currently offering approximately 7,200 rollbacks across its assortment—a 20% increase from last year.

When asked about utilizing potential tariff refunds, Rainey reiterated their customer-first strategy. Given the pressures on consumer wallets, he stressed that investing in lower prices remains the “single best return” the company can generate on its capital right now.

Backstopped By E-Commerce Momentum

This margin pressure is cushioned by strong top-line performance. Walmart reported constant currency sales growth of nearly 6%.

This was driven by a 26% surge in global e-commerce and a nearly 50% jump in U.S. marketplace sales, providing the financial flexibility to stomach fuel shocks.

How Has WMT Performed In 2026?

In comparison with the Nasdaq Composite’s 13.16% year-to-date advance, shares of WMT have gained 8.91% over the same period. It closed 7.27% lower on Thursday at $121.34 per share.

Over the last month, WMT stock was down 6.37%, and it rose 15.21% and 25.83% over the last six months and the year, respectively. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that WMT maintains a strong price trend in the medium, short, and long terms, with a solid growth ranking.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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