Workday Stock Spikes After Q1 Earnings Release — Here's Why

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Workday Q1 Details

Workday reported quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, which beat the Street estimate of $2.51 by 5.98%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $2.54 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Subscription revenues were $2.35 billion, an increase of 14.3% from the same period last year.

Workday’s 12-month subscription revenue backlog was $8.81 billion, up 15.5% from the same period last year. Total subscription revenue backlog was $27.294 billion, increasing 10.9% year-over-year.

“We had a great Q1, and it makes one thing clear: Workday is ready for this AI moment. Our core business is strong, our AI strategy is working, and we’re moving with the speed and focus required to lead,” said Aneel Bhusri, CEO of Workday.

“I am very excited about Workday’s position and our path ahead. We have the platform, the trust, and the innovation to lead this next chapter, just as we did when we founded the company,” Bhusri added.

Looking Ahead

Workday expects fiscal 2027 subscription revenue of $9.93 billion to $9.95 billion.

WDAY Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Workday stock was up 13.05% to $137.02 in Thursday's extended trading.

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