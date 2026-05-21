Deckers Outdoor Beats Q4 Estimates On Continued HOKA Brand Momentum

Deckers Outdoor shares are powering higher. What’s driving DECK stock higher?

Deckers Q4 Earnings Results

Deckers posted fourth-quarter revenue of $1.12 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1,09 billion. The casual footwear and apparel company reported earnings of 96 cents per share for the quarter, beating analyst estimates of 83 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue increased 10% year-over-year. Direct-to-consumer sales were up 13.2% to $464.4 million, and wholesale net sales increased 7.1% to $654.9 million. Here's a breakdown of revenue by brand:

HOKA : $671.2 million, up 14.5%

: $671.2 million, up 14.5% UGG : $408.6 million, up 9.2%

: $408.6 million, up 9.2% Other brands: $39.5 million, down 35.6%

Deckers Outdoor ended the quarter with inventories of $487 million and approximately $1.91 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“Fiscal 2026 was another record year for Deckers, with revenue and earnings growth powered by the continued momentum of HOKA and the enduring strength of UGG,” said Stefano Caroti, president and CEO of Deckers Outdoor.

“Our focus on brand building, product innovation and category leadership, along with marketplace execution, continues to drive full-price demand across an expanding global audience, underscoring the long-term potential of our portfolio.”

Deckers expects fiscal 2027 revenue of $5.86 billion to $5.91 billion versus estimates of $5.82 billion. The company anticipates full-year earnings of $7.30 to $7.45 per share versus estimates of $7.29 per share.

DECK Shares Rise After The Close

DECK Price Action: Deckers Outdoor shares were up 4.5% in after-hours on Thursday, trading at $107.17 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com



