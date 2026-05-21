Webull Posts Q1 Revenue Beat, EPS In Line — Stock Fights Back

Webull Corp. (NASDAQ:BULL) stock tried to regain losses from the regular trading session after the company posted its first-quarter results following Thursday’s closing bell.

Here's a look at the details inside the report.

BULL stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

Webull Q1 Details

Webull reported quarterly earnings of three cents per share, which met the consensus estimate, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $159.93 million, which beat the Street estimate of $158.15 million and was up from $117.37 million in the same period last year.

Webull reported the following first-quarter operational and financial data:

“I’m proud to report a strong start to our second year as a public company and meaningful progress in enhancing, expanding and extending our leading-platform for self-directed active traders,” said Anthony Denier, U.S. CEO of Webull.

“We continue to innovate in AI, including beta-testing for our Vega Analyst, which will bring comprehensive research reports to our users, as well as launching agentic trading solutions on Webull,” Denier added.

BULL Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Webull stock was up 1.66% to $6.72 in Thursday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock