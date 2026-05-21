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Take-Two Interactive log on table with two gaming modules in front of it
May 21, 2026 4:22 PM 1 min read

Take-Two Stock Rallies After Q4 Beats Estimates: Details

Take-Two Q4 Details 

Take-Two Interactive reported quarterly losses of 32 cents per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 52 cents.  

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.68 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion by 6.89%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Total Net Bookings were $1.58 billion and were flat compared to last year’s fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Net Bookings from recurrent consumer spending grew 7% and accounted for 82% of total Net Bookings.
  • The largest contributors to Net Bookings were NBA 2K26, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Toon Blast, Match Factory!, Empires & Puzzles, WWE 2K26, Color Block Jam, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Words With Friends and Civilization VII.

The release date for Grand Theft Auto VI remains Nov. 19, 2026.   

“Our Fiscal 2026 performance was exceptional and exceeded our initial expectations at every level,” said Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

“We believe fiscal 2027 will establish new record levels of operating performance driven by the Nov. 19 launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, along with strong execution across our portfolio,” Zelnick added.

Looking Ahead

Take-Two expects fiscal 2027 revenue in the range of $7.9 billion to $8.1 billion.

TTWO Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Take-Two stock was up 8.79% to $259 in Thursday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

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