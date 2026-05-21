What's Going On With Shoe Carnival Stock On Thursday?

The retailer also highlighted improving sales trends, stronger cash generation and lower inventory levels while reaffirming its earnings outlook and slightly raising its full-year sales forecast.

Quarter In Detail

Shoe Carnival Inc. reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 23 cents. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of 20 cents.

Quarterly sales of $270.73 million outpaced the Street view of $267.702 million. Comparable store sales declined 2.1%.

Shoe Carnival banner net sales declined 2.2% in the quarter, improving from trends seen throughout fiscal 2025.

Shoe Station banner net sales decreased 3.1% during the quarter. Shoe Carnival reported a quarterly gross profit margin of 33.3%, compared with 34.5% a year ago.

At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the company held approximately $129.3 million in cash. That’s a 39% year over year invrease.

Cash flow from operations increased $32.7 million while capital expenditures declined $2.9 million. Merchandise inventories at the end of first quarter 2026 were $417.2 million, down $11.2 million compared to the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Shoe Carnival said it continues to expect inventory declines of $50 to $65 million by the end of fiscal year 2026 compared to the end of fiscal 2025.

Outlook

Shoe Carnival affirmed fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.40 to $1.60, compared with the analyst estimate of $1.50.

The company also raised its fiscal 2026 sales outlook to $1.125 billion-$1.147 billion from $1.124 billion-$1.147 billion, versus the Street estimate of $1.131 billion.

SCVL Price Action: Shoe Carnival shares are trading higher by 4.38% to $16.46 at last check on Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock