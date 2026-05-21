Hailey Bieber's Rhode Keeps Crushing It For e.l.f. Beauty

Earnings Snapshot

In the fourth quarter, earnings of 32 cents per share beat the analyst consensus of 29 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Revenue came in at $449.29 million, which beat the Street estimate of $422.93 million and was up 35.07% year over year.

Rhode acquisition contributed around 34 percentage points to overall growth. U.S. net sales increased 26%, while international revenue rose sharply by 75% during the quarter.

Full Year Results

e.l.f. Beauty reported a 25% increase in net sales and a 13% rise in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2026, marking the seventh consecutive year of “industry-leading” results.

The company highlighted its strong brand portfolio, with e.l.f. Cosmetics achieving $1.8 billion in global retail sales and significant market share gains.

Strategic initiatives include price reductions on specific products to enhance value, a focus on international expansion, and leadership changes to drive growth.

e.l.f. Beauty’s acquisitions, such as Rhode and Naturium, have diversified its business and contributed significantly to growth.

In fiscal 2026, Rhode delivered over $500 million in global retail sales and approximately $390 million in net sales, growing net sales over 80% year over year.

e.l.f. Beauty acquired celebrity skincare brand Rhode in May 2025, founded by Hailey Bieber, as part of its strategy to expand beyond cosmetics and strengthen its presence in prestige beauty.

Looking Ahead

e.l.f. Beauty expects fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS of $3.27 to $3.32, versus the $3.62 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.835 billion to $1.865 billion, versus the $1.866 billion analyst estimate.

Management expects the Rhode acquisition to contribute approximately 9 percentage points to fiscal 2027 sales growth.

ELF Price Action: e.l.f. Beauty shares were up 8.14% at $54.85 during premarket trading Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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