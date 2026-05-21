30 Cities With Uber

During NVIDIA’s earnings call with investors on Wednesday, Huang shared updates about the company’s self-driving exploits. “Our partnership with Uber will power the robotaxi fleet across nearly 30 cities and 4 continents by 2028,” he shared.

Huang also touted the chipmaker’s physical AI push, sharing that the NVIDIA CUDA cores, which are parallel processing programs that can handle several tasks at the same time, would enhance Robotics, autonomous vehicles, and embedded medical instruments, among other things.

“The next wave is physical AI. With billions of autonomous and robotic systems operating in the physical world,” Huang said during the conference call. Last fiscal year, NVIDIA’s automotive revenue hit a record $2.3 billion, which demonstrated a 39% surge.

Nvidia’s Earnings Call, Jensen Huang Bullish On Vera Rubin

Huang was also bullish on the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform, saying that he expected AI companies to adopt the chip in their compute, sharing that the company was “growing share in inference very, very quickly.”

Uber’s $10 Billion Robotaxi Bet

NVDA Price Action: NVIDIA shares gained 1.17% at $223.20 during pre-market trading on Thursday.

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