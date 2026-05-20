AEVEX Beats Q1 Estimates In First Report As Public Company

AEVEX stock is trading at depressed levels. What’s the outlook for AVEX shares?

AEVEX Q1 Highlights

AEVEX reported first-quarter revenue of $216.69 million, beating analyst estimates of $200.02 million. The company posted first-quarter earnings of 22 cents per share, beating estimates of 16 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 307% on a year-over-year basis, reflecting “robust demand” for the company’s autonomous systems and mission software. AEVEX also reported a funded backlog of $356.62 million.

“Across our portfolio, our teams are delivering on key programs while scaling production to meet customer needs with speed and reliability in an increasingly dynamic global environment,” said Roger Wells, CEO of AEVEX.

“We are particularly encouraged by the sustained customer adoption of our AI‑enabled autonomy solutions powered by CompassX, along with our next‑generation solutions — capabilities that have been validated in operational use and are increasingly central to customer modernization priorities.”

AEVEX, which went public on April 17, 2026, guided for full-year 2026 revenue of $600 million to $620 million versus estimates of $585.44 million. The company also guided for full-year adjusted EBITDA of $88 million to $94.5 million.

In connection with earnings, AEVEX announced that it was awarded a $15.6 million contract by the U.S. Air Force to support advanced unmanned aircraft mission capabilities and modular airborne system‑integration efforts.

AVEX Shares Rise After Hours

AVEX Price Action: AEVEX shares were up 9.44% in after-hours, trading at $28.78 at the time of publication on Wednesday, per Benzinga Pro data.

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