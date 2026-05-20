Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported highly anticipated first-quarter financial results on Wednesday after market close.

With expectations high for the company heading into the print, here are the key highlights and a look at what’s next.

Nvidia Q1 Earnings

Nvidia reported first-quarter revenue of $81.615 billion, up 85% year-over-year. The revenue figure beat a Street consensus estimate of $78.796 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.87, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.76.

Revenue was split into two new reporting segments:

Data Center: $75.2 billion, +92% year-over-year

Edge Computing: $6.4 billion, +29% year-over-year

Under the previous reporting business segments, Data Center compute revenue was a record $60.4 billion, up 77% year-over-year. Data Center networking revenue hit $14.8 billion in the quarter, up 199% year-over-year.

"The buildout of AI factories – the largest infrastructure expansion in human history – is accelerating at extraordinary speed," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said. "Agentic AI has arrived, doing productive work, generating real value and scaling rapidly across companies and industries."

Huang said Nvidia is at the center of this transformation and is the only platform that "runs in every cloud" and "scales everywhere AI is produced – from hyperscale data centers to the edge."

Nvidia announced an additional $80 billion in share buybacks approved. The company also announced it is increasing its quarterly dividend payout from 1 cent per quarter to a new rate of 25 cents per quarter beginning with the June 26, 2026 payout.

What’s Next for Nvidia?

Guidance from the company calls for second-quarter revenue to be in a range of $89.18 billion to $92.820 billion versus a Street consensus estimate of $86.620 billion.

The company said its transition to the new reporting framework "better reflects its current and future growth drivers."

Within Data Center, there will be the sub-markets of Hyperscale and ACIE (AI Clouds, Industrial and Enterprise) going forward.

The market will now digest Nvidia’s earnings results and guidance and there could be volatility for the stock, semiconductor companies, the technology sector and the overall global markets.

Nvidia Stock Price Action

Nvidia stock is currently flat at $223.27 in after-hours trading Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $129.16 to $236.54.

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