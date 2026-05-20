e.l.f. Beauty Stock Rallies After Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

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e.l.f. Beauty Q4 Details

e.l.f. Beauty reported quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 29 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $449.29 million, which beat the Street estimate of $422.93 million and was a 35.07% increase from $332.645 million in the same period last year.

e.l.f. said the revenue gains were primarily driven by growth in both our retailer and e-commerce channels, in the U.S. and internationally.

Gross margin increased approximately 140 basis points to 73% in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by benefits from pricing, partially offset by higher tariffs.

“Fiscal 26 marked our seventh consecutive year of net sales and market share growth — a track record that reflects the strength of our team, strategy and portfolio of brands,” said Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Beauty CEO.

“All five of our brands grew this year, with rhode and Naturium delivering particularly strong results and reinforcing the power of our expanding brand portfolio. The whitespace opportunity in front of us across brands, categories, and geographies gives us great confidence in the runway ahead,” Amin added.

Looking Ahead

e.l.f. Beauty expects fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS of $3.27 to $3.32, versus the $3.62 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.835 billion to $1.865 billion versus $1.866 billion analyst estimate.

ELF Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, e.l.f. Beauty stock was up 7.39% to $54.47 in Wednesday's extended trading.

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