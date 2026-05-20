Arcos Dorados Revenue And Earnings Beat Wall Street Estimates

Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.22 billion, slightly ahead of analyst expectations of $1.21 billion. Earnings were 17 cents per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of 11 cents per share.

Systemwide comparable sales increased 16% year over year, helping drive total revenue growth of 12.9%. The company said results were supported by higher guest traffic in SLAD and NOLAD, along with stronger average check growth in Brazil and SLAD.

EBITDA Margin Expands To Record First-Quarter Level

Adjusted EBITDA increased 29.3% year over year to $118 million, marking the strongest first-quarter EBITDA result in company history. EBITDA margin expanded 120 basis points to 9.7%.

Arcos Dorados opened 19 restaurants during the quarter, including 13 free-standing locations.

Digital Sales And Delivery Partnerships Gain Momentum

Digital channel revenue climbed 21% year over year and represented 64% of total systemwide sales. Growth was driven by stronger sales through self-order kiosks, delivery, and loyalty programs.

The company said ongoing restaurant modernization efforts supported kiosk sales growth. Delivery sales benefited from new partnerships in Brazil and broader adoption across NOLAD and SLAD markets as consumers increasingly turned to delivery for convenience and value.

Restaurant Modernization And Cash Position Strengthen Outlook

Arcos Dorados said 75% of its restaurants had been modernized by the end of the quarter. The company ended the period with $255.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Chief Executive Officer Luis Raganato said the company continues to focus on strategies aimed at monetizing its market share leadership in the region through value-focused marketing campaigns, core menu offerings, licensing partnerships, and digital engagement initiatives.

Arcos Dorados Stock Climbs Following Earnings Release

ARCO Price Action: Arcos Dorados Holdings shares were up 9.05% at $8.80 at the time of publication on Weadnesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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