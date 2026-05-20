What's Going On With NeoVolta Shares On Wednesday?

The designer and manufacturer of energy storage systems announced a third-quarter loss per share of 8 cents. It beat the consensus loss of 12 cents. Meanwhile, revenue of $2 million, came below analyst expectations of $3.41 million.

The results were impacted by a slowdown in the residential solar market following the expiration of the U.S. residential solar investment tax credit at the end of 2025.

Gross margin expanded to ~46% versus ~26% a year earlier, driven by a higher-margin product mix.

Cash stood at approximately $11.5 million as of March 31, 2026.

CEO Ardes Johnson said the company received its first C&I purchase order from Luminia, a Georgia manufacturing facility. Equipment installation should begin in June.

”Subsequent to quarter end, we were named 2026 Energy Storage Company of the Year, increased our ownership in NeoVolta Power to 80% and expanded our commercial capabilities with PotisEdge. The momentum we are carrying into the back half of fiscal 2026 gives us strong confidence in the path ahead.”

CFO Announcement

In a separate release, NeoVolta dislcosed the appointment of Jing Nealis as CFO effective May 18, 2026.

The company said the appointment comes as it enters a key phase of growth, including the development of a domestic battery energy storage manufacturing facility in Georgia.

The site is expected to begin with 2GWh of annual production capacity, scalable up to 8GWh, with ramp-up targeted for third quarter of 2026.

NEOV Earnings Preview

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on September 28, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 10 cents (Down from Loss of 5 cents YoY)

: Loss of 10 cents (Down from Loss of 5 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $4.05 million (Down from $4.75 million YoY)

NEOV Stock Price Activity: NeoVolta shares were down 7.43% at $1.87 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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