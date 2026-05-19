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May 19, 2026 4:42 PM 1 min read

8x8 Shares Soar After Q4 Report — Here's Why

Here's a look at the details inside the report. 

8×8 Q2 Details       

8×8 reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents, which beat the eight cent estimate, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

Quarterly revenue came in at $185.25 million, which beat the $181.12 million analyst estimate.

8×8 reported the following highlights:

  • Record fourth quarter and full-year service revenue, with four consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue growth
  • Fiscal 2026 usage-based revenue grew more than 50% year-over-year and fourth quarter usage-based revenue grew more than 70% year-over-year
  • Achieved GAAP profitability for the quarter and full fiscal year, while strengthening balance sheet and reducing debt

“Fiscal 2026 marked a turning point for 8×8. We delivered four consecutive quarters of revenue growth, achieved our first GAAP-profitable full fiscal year since 2015, strengthened our balance sheet, and continued expanding our platform capabilities for an era of AI-driven customer engagement,” said Samuel Wilson, CEO of 8×8.

EGHT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, 8×8 stock was up 16.60% to $2.80 in Tuesday's extended trading.  

Photo: Bigc Studio / Shutterstock

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