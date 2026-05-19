Keysight Stock Climbs On Record Q2 Earnings Beat: Details

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Keysight Q2 Details

Keysight reported quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.32 by 23.71%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $1.72 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.71 billion and was up from $1.31 billion in the same period last year.

“Keysight delivered the strongest quarter in the company’s history, capping a record first half with all-time highs in orders, revenue, EPS and free cash flow,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, CEO of Keysight.

“The disciplined decisions and strategic investments we have made over the past several years are enabling us to capitalize on accelerating demand and outperform. With strong year-to-date momentum and a robust pipeline of opportunities, we are raising our expectations for fiscal 2026,” Dhanasekaran added.

Looking Ahead

Keysight expects third-quarter EPS in a range of $2.43 to $2.49, versus the $2.14 analyst estimate, and revenue of $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion, versus the $1.64 billion estimate.

KEYS Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Keysight stock was up 8.63% to $373.80 in Tuesday's extended trading.

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