What's Going On With SharonAI On Monday?

Q1 Results And AI Cloud Growth

SharonAI reported first-quarter EPS loss of $1.43, compared with a loss of $1.34 in the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, revenue declined to $294,014 from $325,092 a year earlier.

The company highlights significant demand for its services and an upgrade in expected data center capacity to 100MW.

SharonAI Holdings announced its first-quarter results, showcasing a robust acceleration in its AI Cloud growth across key markets.

CEO James Manning explained the company’s services led to increased data center capacity and a positive outlook for future growth.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $46.67. Recent analyst moves include:

Compass Point : Initiated with Buy (Target $50.00) (April 22)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $50.00) (April 22) LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS : Initiated with Buy (Target $50.00) (April 17)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $50.00) (April 17) Cantor Fitzgerald: Initiated with Overweight (Target $40.00) (April 9)

SHAZ Technical Outlook: Bullish Trend And Overbought Signals

During pre-market trading, the stock’s price of $60.00. That’s significantly above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $47.05, indicating a bullish trend.

The 20-day SMA is currently 26.7% below the stock price. The 50-day SMA sits even lower at $34.40, showing a 73.2% premium.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 70.66, suggesting that the stock is in overbought territory, which could indicate a potential pullback or consolidation in the near term.

What SharonAI Holdings (SHAZ) Does In AI Cloud And HPC

SharonAI, a neocloud operator, specializes in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

The company’s infrastructure is architected from the ground up to meet the specific, intensive, and complex demands of modern AI training and inference workloads, machine learning, and Generative AI.

Its services include: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, and SHARON AI Studio.

The company operates in a rapidly growing sector, addressing the increasing demand for AI solutions. As highlighted in the recent news, SharonAI’s expansion in data center capacity and its focus on AI Cloud services position it well to capitalize on the growing market for high-performance computing.

Price Activity

SharonAI’s stock price is up 2.26% at last check on Monday, trading at around $55 a share, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock