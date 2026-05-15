Rumble Stock Slides As Investors Weigh Northern Data Deal, Rising Losses

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) shares fell Friday morning following announcements of a new partnership and updates on its Northern Data acquisition and quarterly results.

• Rumble shares are sliding. What’s weighing on RUM shares?

Rumble Expands Content Push With Enhanced Games Partnership

Rumble partnered with Enhanced Group, Inc. (NYSE:ENHA) to become the official distribution partner for the inaugural Enhanced Games in Las Vegas on May 24.

The partnership also includes content development and marketing initiatives tied to Enhanced's Live Enhanced platform. Enhanced plans to use the Rumble Advertising Center to grow its consumer base.

Rumble Reports Revenue Growth and User Gains

Rumble reported record first-quarter revenue of $25.5 million, up 7% year over year, driven by growth in subscriptions, advertising, and licensing revenue. Monthly active users increased 8% sequentially to 56 million.

Net loss widened to $30.3 million from $2.7 million a year earlier, primarily due to non-cash changes in the warrant liability, acquisition-related costs, and higher digital asset charges. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $21.0 million from $22.7 million.

The company ended the quarter with $233.4 million in total liquidity, including $219 million in cash and 210.82 Bitcoin valued at $14.4 million.

Northern Data Deal Remains On Track

Rumble secured about 81% of Northern Data's outstanding shares and received all regulatory approvals for its pending acquisition, which remains on track to close in mid-June 2026.

Northern Data reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of 130 million euros (~ $151,093,800) to 150 million euros after reporting first-quarter revenue of about 43 million euros.

Rumble also disclosed that Anchorage Digital selected Rumble Cloud as an infrastructure partner and said it is in discussions with multiple GPU-as-a-service customers.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said the company is pursuing cloud opportunities, "far larger than we’ve historically seen," and plans to launch a self-serve creator-boosting feature this summer, ahead of the 2026 midterm election cycle.

RUM Technical Analysis: Key Levels and Momentum

Rumble’s current price of $7.48 is 2.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $7.30, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

However, the stock is also 23.3% above its 50-day SMA of $6.05, suggesting stronger medium-term upward momentum.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is currently above its signal line, indicating that downside pressure is easing and suggesting a potential reversal in momentum despite the current decline.

This setup points to a cautious optimism for traders, as the MACD’s position suggests improving momentum.

Key Resistance : $8 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $8 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $6.50 — Nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

RUM Earnings Preview: Next Report Date And Estimates

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on Aug. 10, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 10 cents (Up from loss of 12 cents year-over-year)

: Loss of 10 cents (Up from loss of 12 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate: $116.58 million (Up from $25.08 million YoY)

RUM Stock Price Activity: Rumble shares were down 9.24% at $7.42 at publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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