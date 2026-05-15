Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins Tells Jim Cramer 4,000-Job 'Reallocation' Is An 'Agile' Move, Not 'Cost Reduction'

Fueling The AI And Silicon Boom

Driven by a massive surge in demand from hyperscalers, Cisco recently reported a record $15.8 billion in third-quarter revenue. Yet, the pace of the AI revolution required shifts in internal investments.

“We intentionally wanted to stay away from having that appear to be an excuse, because that’s not why we’re doing it,” Robbins told Jim Cramer on CNBC, regarding the workforce reduction. Instead, the move is designed to feed Cisco’s highest-growth sectors.

“What we have to do is we need more funding in silicon. We need more funding in optics, we need more funding in our AI solutions, and we need more funding in security,” Robbins explained.

Staying ‘Agile’ In Fast-Moving Market

Cisco recently raised its fiscal 2026 AI infrastructure order forecast from hyperscalers to $9 billion, underscoring the explosive, unprecedented growth of the sector. To capitalize on this supercycle, the company must pivot quickly.

“Given the speed at which the market is moving, we need to make a rapid reallocation of resources,” Robbins noted.

Shifting Talent To New Roles

While the broader tech industry has seen sweeping job cuts driven by efficiency mandates, Cisco aims to retain and transition existing talent where possible. Robbins acknowledged the personal difficulty of the restructuring.

“Look, when we say it’s not a cost reduction, it’s a reallocation, that means absolutely nothing to the employee who’s impacted. And we get that,” Robbins stated.

However, he highlighted the company’s commitment to internal mobility as it builds out its AI and silicon teams. “A lot of the people that are potentially impacted will actually go take those jobs,” Robbins said. “If they have the skills to do it, if we can train them to do it, then we’ll do that.”

How Has CSCO Performed In 2026?

Shares of CSCO have risen by 49.98% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced by 14.63% over the same period. It closed 13.41% higher on Thursday at $115.53 per share.

Over the last month, CSCO was up 39.85%, and it rose 48.12% over the last six months. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CSCO maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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