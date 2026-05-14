Why Rumble Stock Is Trading Lower After Q1 Earnings

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) reported first-quarter financial results Thursday after market close.

Here are the key highlights.

• Rumble shares are retreating from recent levels. What’s weighing on RUM shares?

Rumble Q1 Financials

Rumble reported first-quarter revenue of $25.46 million, up 7% year-over-year. The revenue missed a Street consensus estimate of $25.98 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The revenue total was also a first-quarter record for the company.

Rumble reported a loss of 12 cents per share for the first quarter, missing a Street consensus estimate of a loss of nine cents per share.

The company ended the quarter with an average of 56 million global Monthly Active Users, up 8% from the fourth quarter. Rumble said the increase was driven by international expansion and growth of Rumble Shorts.

Rumble Shorts hit a record of two million unique video views in a single day during May.

What's Next For Rumble

Rumble said it remains on track to acquire Northern Data, an AI infrastructure company. The company estimates the acquisition will close in mid-June 2026.

The combination of Rumble and Northern Data would have had first-quarter revenue of around $75 million.

"We believe the combined company will benefit from a diversified earnings profile," the company said.

The deal is expected to boost Rumble's AI offerings.

Rumble Stock Price Action

Rumble stock is down 8.20% to $7.50 in after-hours trading on Thursday, versus a 52-week trading range of $4.62 to $10.99.

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