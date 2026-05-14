Applied Materials Tops Q2 Earnings Expectations, Shares Surge On Strong Outlook

Applied Materials stock is building positive momentum. What’s pushing AMAT stock higher?

Applied Materials Q2 Highlights

Applied Materials reported second-quarter revenue of $7.91 billion, beating analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. The chip equipment manufacturer reported adjusted earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.66 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 11% year-over-year. Gross margin was 49.9% in the second quarter, or 50% on an adjusted basis. The company generated $845 million in cash from operations and distributed $765 million to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends.

Applied Materials ended the quarter with approximately $6.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“The rapid global build-out of AI computing infrastructure, combined with Applied’s strong leadership positions in leading-edge logic, DRAM and advanced packaging, provides an exceptionally strong foundation for sustained, multi-year revenue and profit growth,” said Gary Dickerson, president and CEO of Applied Materials.

What’s Next For Applied Materials?

Applied Materials expects third-quarter revenue of $8.95 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $8.09 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.16 to $3.56 per share, versus estimates of $2.88 per share.

Applied Materials said it now expects to grow its semiconductor equipment business by more than 30% this calendar year, up from prior guidance of 20%.

Applied Materials executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

AMAT Stock Moves Higher After Hours

AMAT Price Action: Applied Materials shares were up 3.50% in after-hours on Thursday, trading at $455.99 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

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