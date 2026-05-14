Why Broadwind Shares Are Climbing After Wind Business Exit Strategy

The company reported a first-quarter loss of 2 cents per share, beating expectations for a 10-cent loss. Revenue totaled $34.05 million, above analyst estimates of $32.71 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million, compared with $2.4 million a year earlier.

Total orders increased 23% year over year to $37.4 million, driven by power generation demand.

Backlog Growth Accelerates

Gearing segment orders rose 66%, with backlog reaching $30.5 million. Industrial Solutions orders increased 44%, pushing backlog to a record $43.3 million.

Broadwind said lower Heavy Fabrication activity reduced overall revenue, partially offset by strong growth in Gearing and Industrial Solutions.

Wind Exit Strategy

The company announced a strategic exit from the Wind market to focus on higher-growth Gearing and Industrial Solutions businesses.

Broadwind generated $17.2 million in net cash from the sale of its Abilene facility, supporting investment in higher-value manufacturing opportunities.

CEO Eric Blashford said the company remains focused on improving profitability and expanding its core business segments.

Expansion And Manufacturing Growth Strategy

Management pointed to sustained order momentum in power generation and critical infrastructure as a foundation for future growth.

The company invested in new precision grinding equipment and is expanding its North Carolina facility by 30% to meet rising demand.

With its manufacturing footprint consolidating around Chicago, Pittsburgh and Sanford facilities, Broadwind sees improved capacity utilization driving profitability through the remainder of 2026.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For BWEN

BWEN trades 66.4% above its 20-day SMA of $2.58. The stock also trades 69.4% above its 200-day SMA of $2.54.

The sharp move higher reflects strong recent momentum. However, the chart still shows a bearish death cross from April, with the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA.

The MACD remains above its signal line, while the histogram stays positive, signaling improving upside momentum. In simple terms, momentum is shifting in favor of bulls despite mixed longer-term trend signals.

Key Resistance : $4.75 — the 52-week high zone from May, and the next obvious area where sellers may defend

: $4.75 — the 52-week high zone from May, and the next obvious area where sellers may defend Key Support: $2.58 — near the 20-day SMA, a logical "trend support" level if the stock cools off

Broadwind Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Broadwind, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 95/100) — The stock is showing strong relative strength, consistent with its sharp move above key moving averages.

: Bullish (Score: 95/100) — The stock is showing strong relative strength, consistent with its sharp move above key moving averages. Value: Bullish (Score: 90.06) — The score suggests the market is not pricing BWEN as aggressively as many peers despite the recent run.

The Verdict: Broadwind's Benzinga Edge signal points to strong momentum and supportive value trends, provided the stock holds post-earnings support levels

BWEN Stock Price Activity: Broadwind shares were up 5.19% at $4.05 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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