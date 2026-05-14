EXCLUSIVE: Cycurion Net Loss Shrinks As AI Strategy Takes Flight

Revenue Declines As Cycurion Exits Lower-Margin Contracts

The quarterly revenue declined 15.54% year-over-year to $3.27 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $3.52 million.

The results reflect the planned wind-down of certain legacy contracts ahead of the ramp of higher-margin replacement work.

The gross margin for the quarter rose to 21.1% from 17.5% Y/Y, through a deliberate shift to higher-margin contracts and disciplined cost management.

The quarterly net loss improved to $2.56 million from $10.25 million Y/Y. EPS loss of 40 cents topped the analyst consensus loss estimate of 83 cents.

The EBITDA loss for the quarter improved to $1.94 million from $9.88 million Y/Y.

The company held $2.03 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2026. It used $2.89 million in operating cash flow during the quarter.

Management Targets Profitability Through Cost Cuts And AI Investments

The company said its previously disclosed $112 million contracted backlog should generate between $15 million and $17 million in annual revenue recognition, supporting near-term annualized revenue visibility of about $21 million to $22 million.

Cycurion also continued executing organizational restructuring initiatives expected to deliver more than $2.2 million in annualized savings, with benefits already reflected in first-quarter SG&A performance.

Chairman and CEO Kevin Kelly described the quarter as a major turning point in Cycurion's transformation strategy.

Kelly said the company nearly doubled gross margins, reduced unnecessary costs, exited lower-margin legacy operations, and redirected investments toward AI-driven platforms to support profitability and long-term shareholder value creation.

CYCU Price Action: Cycurion shares were up 4.40% at $0.93 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.76, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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