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Backyard Pool And Ladder
May 13, 2026 4:58 PM 1 min read

Leslie's Stock Is Making A Splash After The Close: Here's Why

Leslie’s Q2 Earnings Highlights

  • Q2 Revenue: $184.74 million, versus estimates of $162.19 million
  • Q2 Adjusted Loss: $5.36 versus estimates of $4.51

Total revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis as comparable sales increased 6.6%. Leslie’s said it saw early success in its “Price Drop” initiative launched in March, which led to strong transaction growth and customer engagement. Total customers were up 8% on a year-over-year basis.

“Our comprehensive transformation plan delivered measurable results in the second quarter as we position Leslie’s for sustainable profitable growth. Second quarter performance demonstrated the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives,” said Jason McDonell, CEO of Leslie’s

Leslie’s affirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $1.1 billion to $1.25 billion versus estimates of $1.15 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

LESL Shares Rise After The Close

LESL Price Action: Leslie’s shares were up 27.97% in after-hours Wednesday, trading at $1.83 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com

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