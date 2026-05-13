USA Rare Earth Stock Climbs After Q1 Earnings Release — Here's Why

Here's a look at the details inside the report.

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USAR Q1 Details

USA Rare Earth reported quarterly adjusted losses of 12 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate for losses of 14 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $5.7 million, blowing past the $4.23 million Street estimate.

"The first quarter of 2026 was a period of fundamental transformation for USA Rare Earth, defined by the successful execution of our $1.5 billion PIPE financing and the announcement of an agreement for the 100% economic consolidation of our Round Top project," said Barbara Humpton, CEO of USA Rare Earth.

"These steps, alongside the commissioning of Phase 1a at Stillwater, provide additional resources and operational momentum that continue to propel USA Rare Earth's mission to become the global rare earth leader and serve the most demanding sectors of the modern economy,” Humpton added.

The company said it plans to host an investor day in the third quarter of 2026.

Looking Ahead

USA Rare Earth expects to reach 600 MTPA of run-rate magnet manufacturing capacity at the Stillwater Facility in the fourth quarter of 2026 and reach 3,000 MTPA of run-rate metal making and alloy capacity at LCM in the fourth quarter of 2026.

USAR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, USA Rare Earth stock was up 1.49% to $25.80 in Wednesday's extended trading.

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