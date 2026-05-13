Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Doximity Doctors chatting
May 13, 2026 4:45 PM 2 min read

Doximity Stock Dives On Q4 Earnings, Weak Outlook

Doximity Delivers Mixed Q4 Results

Doximity, which operates an online networking service for medical professionals, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $145.4 million, beating analyst estimates of $144.08 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Revenue was up 5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share for the quarter, missing estimates of 28 cents per share. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $65.8 million, down 6% year-over-year.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we reached a new engagement record of over 800,000 active prescribers using our workflow tools in Q4. Nearly half of those providers used our clinical AI last quarter, while our prompts per user nearly doubled from January to April alone,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity.

Despite the optimistic commentary, Doximity guided for first-quarter revenue of $151 million to $152 million, versus estimates of $153.7 million. The company also guided for fiscal 2027 revenue of $664 million to $676 million, versus estimates of $697.6 million.

Doximity guided for first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $68.5 million to $69.5 million, and full-year adjusted EBITDA of $323 million to $335 million.

Doximity also announced an integration with value‑based care provider Aledade to integrate components of its HIPAA-compliant Clinical AI Suite into Aledade Assist.

DOCS Shares Plunge

DOCS Price Action: Doximity shares were down 19.58% in after-hours, trading at $18.81 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: courtesy of Doximity.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved