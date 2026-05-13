What Happened?

The company reported first-quarter earnings of 17 cents per share, matching analyst estimates. Revenue rose 33% year over year to $252.1 million, exceeding Wall Street expectations of $250.8 million.

Adjusted gross profit increased 37% to $118.5 million, while adjusted gross margin expanded to 47% from 45.4% a year earlier.

Global-E said it continued to gain momentum across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, adding fashion, motorsports, luxury retail and specialty lifestyle brands to its platform. New European partnerships included Quadrant, Coperni, Paraboot and the Audi Revolut Formula 1 Team. In APAC, the company added Universal Music Japan brands, Shanghai Tang and Weber Workshops.

The company said the partnerships reflect increasing adoption among premium apparel, sports and niche consumer brands seeking to expand their global online reach.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed 59% year over year to $50.2 million from $31.6 million in the prior-year period.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $175.2 million at the end of the quarter, down from $245.9 million a year earlier.

Earnings Call Takeaways

In the quarterly conference call, Global-E Online highlighted healthy consumer demand, strong same-store sales and recently onboarded merchants.

Management said ongoing Middle East tensions and the Iran conflict temporarily impacted GCC trading volumes, though demand trends have largely recovered in recent weeks.

Management also highlighted growing traction in AI-powered commerce referrals, Borderfree monetization and duty drawback services as incremental long-term growth drivers.

Global-E Online Outlook

Looking ahead, the company forecast second-quarter revenue between $278.5 million and $285.5 million, compared with analyst estimates of $277.9 million.

Global-E raised its 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $1.22 billion to $1.28 billion, up from its prior forecast of $1.211 billion to $1.271 billion. Analysts currently expect full-year revenue of about $1.243 billion.

GLBE Price Action: Global E Online shares were down 4.90% at $28.75 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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