WeRide Q1 Revenue Jumps 58% As Global Robotaxi Fleet Hits 1,300

Details

Total revenue rose significantly by 57.6% year over year (Y/Y) at 114.1 million Chinese yuan.

Gross profit surged 55.9% Y/Y to 39.6 million yuan ($5.7 million), with gross margin contracting to 34.7% from 35.0% in the prior year quarter.

As of March 31, 2026, WeRide held 6.18 billion yuan ($895.6 million) in cash, cash equivalents, and time deposits.

Segment Performance

WeRide reported product revenue of 20.5 million yuan ($3.0 million) in the quarter, up 115.8% Y/Y, mainly driven by higher sales of robotaxis and other Level 4 autonomous vehicles.

Service revenue rose 49% Y/Y to 93.7 million yuan ($13.6 million), supported by growth in intelligent data solutions and ADAS-related services.

Key Development

The company's robotaxi fleet grew to roughly 1,300 vehicles by April 2026, positioning it among the world's largest commercial robotaxi operators.

Its broader Level 4 autonomous fleet (including robobuses and robovans) reached around 2,800 vehicles deployed or tested across 12 countries and 40+ cities.

In China, WeRide's robotaxi fleet expanded to approximately 1,000 vehicles, while the Guangzhou operating area nearly doubled from year-end 2025 levels.

Average daily rides per robotaxi reached 17 trips in the quarter, with peak utilization climbing to 28 trips.

The company also expanded into Riyadh and entered Slovakia as its fourth European market.

Outlook

Management reiterated its goal of deploying 2,600 robotaxis globally by the end of 2026 and emphasized an asset-light international expansion strategy built around partnerships and operational efficiency.

Together with Uber, WeRide plans to deploy at least 1,200 robotaxis across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh by 2027.

The company also highlighted strategic collaborations with Lenovo and Geely Farizon, targeting 200,000 autonomous vehicle deployments globally by 2030 and delivery of 2,000 purpose-built GXR robotaxis by 2026.

Its WRD 3.0 ADAS platform has secured production programs across nearly 30 vehicle models and supports multiple chip architectures including Nvidia and Qualcomm systems, improving scalability and manufacturing flexibility.

WRD Price Action: WeRide shares were up 0.32% at $7.73 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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