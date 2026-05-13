The Japanese drugmaker reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per ADR (89 yen per share), beating analyst estimates of 21 cents per share.

CFO Highlights Profitability, Cash Flow Focus

Chief Financial Officer Milano Furuta said the company delivered "solid profit and cash flow through disciplined cost control" in fiscal 2025 despite revenue headwinds, while continuing to invest in product launches and its pipeline.

"In FY2026, we will continue to focus on transforming operations and protecting profitability while delivering successful launches and advancing our pipeline. Strong cash flow generation and deleveraging will support long-term investment for growth acceleration and ensure competitive returns for our shareholders," Furuta said.

Late-Stage Pipeline Supports Takeda Growth Outlook

Takeda said its late-stage pipeline could support multiple regulatory approvals in the U.S. and other markets during fiscal 2026 and 2027.

The company is preparing for a U.S. launch of oveporexton, a potential first-in-class orexin agonist for narcolepsy type 1, after receiving Priority Review from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Takeda is also planning a U.S. launch for rusfertide, a hepcidin mimetic candidate for polycythemia vera, following FDA Priority Review designation.

Meanwhile, zasocitinib, an oral psoriasis treatment candidate, is expected to move toward regulatory filing in 2026, with a commercial launch targeted for the first half of 2027.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Takeda forecast fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, or 472 yen, and sales of $29.58 billion, or 4.64 trillion yen.

TAK Price Action: Takeda Pharmaceutical shares were up 0.24% at $16.47 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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