Arteris Stock Surges After Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations

Arteris stock is challenging resistance. Why is AIP stock breaking out?

Arteris Q1 Highlights

Arteris posted first-quarter revenue of $22.94 million, beating analyst estimates of $21.03 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported an adjusted loss of three cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of seven cents per share.

Total revenue was up 39% on a year-over-year basis. Annual contract value and royalties increased 39% year-over-year to $92.80 million. Remaining performance obligations totaled $118.30 million at quarter’s end, up 33% year-over-year.

“Our customers continue to innovate across high-growth areas, including AI-enabled chips and chiplet architectures spanning data centers, edge devices and emerging physical AI systems,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris.

“As these increasingly complex systems require a combination of high performance, energy efficiency, functional safety and cybersecurity, we believe we are well positioned to enable efficient and secure data movement across a broad range of end-markets.”

Arteris expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $23 million to $24 million, versus estimates of $22 million. The company also raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from a range of $89 million to $93 million to a new range of $91 million to $95 million, versus estimates of $91.01 million.

Arteris also announced that CFO Nicholas Hawkins will retire on Aug. 31, 2026. Hawkins will continue to serve as a company advisor to ensure a smooth transition.

AIP Shares Surge After Hours

AIP Price Action: Arteris shares were up 7.89% in after-hours, trading at $34.99 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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