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Aerial view of large sustainable electrical power plant with rows of solar photovoltaic panels for producing clean electric energy.
May 12, 2026 5:09 PM 1 min read

Nextpower Shares Climb After Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Here's a look at the details inside the report. 

Nextpower Q4 Details       

Nextpower reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, which beat the Street estimate of 92 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

Quarterly revenue came in at $881 million, which exceeded the consensus estimate of $827 million.

The company also announced it will acquire complementary assets of Zigor Corporation‘s power conversion business and its U.S.-based subsidiary, Apex Power.

“With this acquisition, Nextpower will launch a comprehensive inverter offering in response to strong customer requests for reliable, high-quality power conversion solutions, rounding out our integrated platform,” said Dan Shugar, CEO of Nextpower. 

“Fiscal 2026 marked a defining inflection point for Nextpower as we accelerated our evolution from the solar tracker leader over the last decade to an integrated utility-scale energy technology platform,” Shugar added.

Looking Ahead

Nextpower is looking for fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS of $4.21 to $4.59, versus the $4.76 analyst estimate.

The company raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to a range of $3.8 billion to $4.1 billion, versus the $3.92 billion estimate.

NXT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nextpower stock was up 10.22% to $138.57 in Tuesday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

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