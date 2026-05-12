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May 12, 2026 4:30 PM 1 min read

Velo3D Stock Soars After Q1 Earnings Report — Here's Why

Velo3D Q1 Details       

Velo3D reported quarterly losses of 20 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate for losses of 48 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $13.82 million, which beat the Street estimate of $9.85 million by 40.26% and was up from $9.32 million in the same period last year.

3D Printer and parts revenue increased 60% compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven by an increase in the average selling price, number of systems sold and an increase in RPS revenues, the company said.

“For the first quarter, we delivered a strong start to 2026 with revenue up 48% year‑over‑year, reflecting recent sales momentum and disciplined execution across our end markets,” said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. 

Outlook

Velo3D reaffirmed its previous guidance for 2026 revenue between $60 million and $70 million and to turn EBITDA positive in the second half of 2026.

VELO Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Velo3D stock was up 14.51% to $16.10 in Tuesday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

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