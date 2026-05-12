During the quarterly conference call, the company said the disruptions increased freight and sourcing costs during the quarter. Under Armour added that the conflict is expected to remain a headwind in fiscal 2027, although pricing actions and tariff refunds are expected to partially offset the impact.

Fourth-Quarter Results

Under Armour reported an adjusted loss of 3 cents per share for the quarter, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 2 cents per share. Revenue declined 1% year over year to $1.171 billion, slightly above the Street estimate of $1.167 billion.

North America revenue fell 7% to $641 million, while international revenue rose 10% to $539 million.

Wholesale revenue decreased 3% to $748 million, while direct-to-consumer revenue increased 5% to $406 million.

By category, apparel revenue was flat at $778 million, footwear revenue was unchanged at $282 million, and accessories revenue increased 2% to $94 million.

Gross margin declined 470 basis points to 42%, primarily due to higher tariffs, elevated product costs, pricing pressure and an unfavorable regional mix.

The company said it reduced stock keeping units by 25%, improved inventory quality and continued pushing premium products, including its Bounce Cotton Tee and performance footwear lineup.

Operating loss totaled $34 million. Excluding transformation and restructuring charges, adjusted operating income was $3 million.

Under Armour ended the quarter with $309 million in cash and equivalents. The company also held $605 million in restricted investments designated for repayment of senior notes due in June 2026.

Under Armour Outlook

Under Armour forecast fiscal 2027 GAAP earnings ranging from a loss of 4 cents per share to breakeven, well below analyst expectations of 25 cents per share.

The company expects adjusted earnings of 8 cents to 12 cents per share for fiscal 2027, compared with analyst estimates of 23 cents per share.

UAA Price Action: Under Armour shares were down 19.80% at $4.855 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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