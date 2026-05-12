What's Going On With Tencent Music Stock Tuesday?

Revenue rose 7.3% year over year to $1.145 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of $1.140 billion, driven by continued growth in online music services.

Adjusted earnings were 21 cents per share, or 1.46 Chinese yuan, exceeding analyst expectations of 20 cents per share.

Margins And Profit Improve

Gross margin expanded to 44.9% from 44.1% a year earlier, supported by higher membership services revenue and lower channel fees.

Adjusted net profit increased 7% year over year to $330 million.

As of March 31, 2026, the company held $5.94 billion in cash, cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments.

Executives said the company continued expanding its music ecosystem through deeper intellectual property monetization, AI-powered tools, strategic partnerships and fan-focused membership offerings, even as competition in China's streaming market intensified.

Tencent Music Expands IP Partnerships

Executive Chairman Cussion Pang said Tencent Music continued diversifying monetization across the music value chain, with its offline concert-related business posting another quarter of triple-digit annual growth.

Pang said the company renewed licensing agreements with labels including JVR Music, Linfair Records and Mok-a-bye Baby Music, retaining catalogs from artists including Jay Chou, Karen Mok, Harlem Yu and Angela Zhang.

He also said Tencent Music deepened its partnership with TF Entertainment by offering early access to releases and expanding collaborations tied to merchandise and live performances.

The company also partnered with Sony Pictures on the Chinese theme song for Project Hail Mary, performed by Zhou Shen, which Pang said topped multiple charts across Tencent Music's platforms.

AI And WeChat Integration Boost Engagement

CEO Ross Liang said Tencent Music continued shifting toward a membership-focused model centered on immersive music experiences and artist engagement.

Liang highlighted the launch of the company's first fan club membership with Silence Wang, offering priority ticket access, exclusive content and fan benefits.

Pang said Tencent Music used AI tools to improve production efficiency and enhance user experience while supporting premium human-created content.

He said the company's Venus AI music-production tool streamlined songwriting, composition, arrangement and mixing for creators.

Tencent Music also expanded integration with Tencent's WeChat Channels, allowing users to move directly from short-video music discovery to full-track playback on QQ Music.

Liang said AI-powered recommendation systems, playlist-generation tools and AI agents helped improve engagement and user retention.

Copyright Protection Remains A Focus

Pang said Tencent Music stepped up efforts to combat unauthorized AI-generated music and copyright infringement as AI-driven piracy pressures subscription growth and the broader music industry.

He said the company established a dedicated rights-protection mechanism and continued working with creators, labels and regulators to strengthen copyright enforcement.

CFO Shirley Hu said Tencent Music expected near-term volatility in membership and advertising growth because of competition and AI-related piracy issues. However, she said the company remained confident in its long-term strategy centered on content, technology and IP development.

Tencent Music Price Action

TME Price Action: Tencent Music shares were up 1.20% at $9.295 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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