Why Venture Global Shares Are Rising After Q1 Results

Strong Quarterly Growth And Higher Guidance

Venture Global reported first-quarter EPS of $0.19, beating the $0.13 estimate, while revenue of $4.599 billion exceeded the $3.945 billion estimate.

The company also raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $8.2 billion-$8.5 billion from $5.2 billion-$5.8 billion.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose 23% year over year to $488 million, while consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $1.4 billion.

Venture Global exported a record 130 LNG cargos and sold 481 TBtu of LNG during the quarter, more than doubling volumes from the prior year.

The company tightened its projected 2026 cargo range to 494-523 cargoes and said 84% of the available 2026 cargoes have already been sold.

CP2 Financing And LNG Supply Agreements Expand

Venture Global approved the final investment decision for CP2 Phase II and closed $8.6 billion in project financing, bringing total CP2 financing to $20.7 billion.

TotalEnergies agreed to purchase approximately 0.85 MTPA of LNG under a new five-year agreement beginning in 2026, while Vitol increased its existing five-year agreement to approximately 1.7 MTPA from 1.5 MTPA.

Project Timelines Remain On Track

The company reaffirmed its target for Plaquemines Project Phase I commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2026 and Phase II in mid-2027. Venture Global also said CP2 remains on track to produce its first LNG in the second half of 2027.

CEO Mike Sabel said Venture Global "continues to deliver reliable U.S. energy to our customers, while generating strong financial results for our shareholders," adding that the company is making "significant progress" on construction at its CP2 and Plaquemines facilities.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For VG Stock

VG trades above its 20-day SMA and roughly in line with its 20-day EMA, signaling near-term stabilization. The stock remains below its 50-day SMA, making that level a key resistance area for further upside.

Momentum indicators remain cautious, with the MACD below its signal line and the histogram staying negative.

Still, the longer-term trend improved after March's golden cross, with VG holding above its 100-day and 200-day averages.

Key Resistance : $13.50 — a nearby round-number zone that also lines up closely with the 50-day SMA area, where rebounds can stall

: $13.50 — a nearby round-number zone that also lines up closely with the 50-day SMA area, where rebounds can stall Key Support: $11.00 — a nearby round-number floor that sits close to the 100-day/200-day SMA zone, where trend buyers often defend pullbacks

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock has a Buy rating and an average price target of $16.15 (high: $22.00; low: $12.00) from 21 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Neutral (Raises Target to $13.00) (May 7)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $13.00) (May 7) RBC Capital : Outperform (Raises Target to $16.00) (April 17)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $16.00) (April 17) Scotiabank: Sector Perform (Raises Target to $13.00) (April 16)

VG Stock Price Activity: Venture Global shares were up 10.71% at $12.86 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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